250th local magazines

We all need an escape from our nation’s adversities,

Two local tri-state magazines provide such pleasantries.

“The Journal” and “dirt” are life inspiring journalism,

Narrating the good in life and man’s altruism.

“The Journal” unites our tri-state territory,

With articles on Art, Food, Life, Nature and History.

It’s mission to celebrate our upper Delaware River,

The rare beauty of our highlands and valleys to deliver.

“dirt” articles promote healthy living from the ground up,

And the power of nature and community bound up.

“...enough division; what we need is a central fire”,

“We make the future we want to live in” our desire.

Both can be enjoyed free at their places of distribution,

But contributions would be welcomed with a subscription.

George Kibildis

Sparta