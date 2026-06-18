250th Princeton

In our tri-state driving area within hours traveling time,

Is Princeton Battlefield our history’s founding paradigm.

A most consequential battle of our Revolution,

A survival victory over destitution.

“The Death of General Mercer at the Battle of Princeton”,

A painting depicting on horseback a fearless Washington.

Risking musket balls and rallying his troops to victory,

Restoring morale and shifting momentum laudatory.

“George Washington at Princeton” another well-known painting,

Standing tall with blue sash as Commander-in-Chief his ranking.

In the background red-coated prisoners and the Nassau Inn,

Which today still stands strong illustrating Democracy’s win.

The Battle of Princeton in our Revolution history,

Captured in two centuries old paintings revelatory.

George Kibildis

Sparta