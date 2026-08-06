250th ‘Waiting for Godot’

“Waiting for Godot” Samuel Beckett’s classic play,

Has many political and social messages for us today.

The “act” of Waiting personally, socially,

And politically with death then eternally.

Hope for the homeless, starving, immigrants and mentally ill,

Hope for honesty in our politics and good will.

Hope for spiritual compassion for all humanity,

All agonized “Waiting for Godot” passionately.

Hope for peace in Iran and Ukraine and ending all war,

Hope for oppressed people’s freedom we soulfully implore.

Hope for the preservation of our democratic way,

As we Wait and Wait and Wait to be resolved someday.

Hope to passionately reckon these Christian inhumanities,

Caused by our own Waiting, Waiting, Waiting Judas trees.

George Kibildis

Sparta