Picasso’s famous and soulful Guernica painting,

A black and white stark and chaotic anti-war tainting.

The Nazi and Fascist for Franco ravaged this Spanish town,

In nineteen thirty-seven their bombs rained down.

Now we witness Gaza’s genocide equal,

And the Ukraine and Iran civilian massacre sequel.

Picasso paints mournful screaming women and dead babies,

A gored horse and dismembered soldier tragedies.

He laments in Art war’s violence and suffering,

By usurped totalitarians unsparing.

Picasso’s dire painting a psalm for humanity,

A spiritual eternal warning plead.

Can mankind by Art, Poetry and Music ministries,

Learn to avert these human absurdities?

George Kibildis

Sparta