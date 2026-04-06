Dean of accountability role questioned

Yesterday I called the county college and asked to speak with the Dean Of Accountability.

We don’t have one at SCCC. We don’t need one, because credible institutions of higher learning do not have a “Dean of Accountability.”

As a matter of fact, out of 18 county colleges in the state of New Jersey, the ONLY one that has a “Dean of Accountability” is Warren County Community College. No other county college has one. Why does WCCC have one? Because Warren County’s Community College is under siege by the Warren County Republican Committee, chaired by our county counsel, State Senator Doug Steinhardt.

Mr. Steinhardt used to be the Chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee. When he lost that position, Sussex County’s Board of Commissioners fired county counsel, Kevin Kelly, and hired Doug Steinhardt and his law firm as replacement. Joseph Labarbera, chairman of the Sussex County Republican Committee, needed a job, so Doug Steinhardt, now chairman of the Warren County Republican Committee, had WCCC create a ridiculous, no show, political patronage position that does not actually exist at credible institutions of higher learning just for Joe Labarbera.

“Dean of Accountability” is a non-academic role, not a standard or common administrative position, with most institutions assigning the same responsibilities to a Dean of Student Affairs. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, “Dean of Accountabiliy” is a very rare title in academia. There is no defensible need for one at WCCC. Steinhardt didn’t try to create a political patronage position for Labarbera here at SCCC. He knew that wouldn’t fly. But because Warren County’s community has not been subjected to Joe’s barbaric beatdowns and bullying behaviors in online forums, Doug Steinhardt has so far gotten away with appointing Labarbera to a fictional job at the expense of his own constituents. As SCRC chairman, Labarbera was in the forefront of the GOP’s legislative campaign involving allegations that the public school system has become too left wing or “woke.” If Joe is allowed to remain “Dean of Accountability,” what will WCCC look like in five years? What will outcomes be for students?

Staff and students are validly and deeply concerned. This is the same Joe Labarbera who exhibits himself in an angry, hostile and threatening manner when he encounters people with viewpoints that do not align with his own. Given his very strong, extremely right-wing views on things like gay rights, and his vitriolic hatred for the left, it is valid to doubt that he can accomplish his job in an unbiased manner. The same Joe Labarbera whose wife Danielle requested an order of protection against him. The same Joe Labarbera who disingenuously promised to recall disgraced commissioner Bill Hayden, but failed either by choice or incompetence. The same Joe Labarbera who mismanaged SCRC funds, resulting in almost $40,000 in fines from NJELEC, and backed Bill Spadea for governor until his handlers, Doug Steinhardt and Parker Space, forced him to back Jack. Warren County is waking up to Senator Steinhardt’s grift. It’s time Sussex County does, too.

Replace Florio, Steinhardt, Perucci, Cappelli & Tipton as County Counsel before Steinhardt’s grift infects everything.

Kenneth Collins

Newton