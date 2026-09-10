Don’t block sight lines with campaign signs

In the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, I am asking – no, begging – candidates to avoid placing road signs in a manner that blocks sight lines for motorists.

I’m talking specifically about the traffic island between Sparta Public Library and PNC Bank. Signs placed near the curb make it impossible for drivers leaving Lake Mohawk to see cars coming from their left on Woodport. So please keep them about 10 feet in from the curb.

After all, I can hardly vote for you if I’m in a car accident.

Kathleen S. O’Brien

Sparta