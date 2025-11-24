This year, more families are turning to veg Thanksgivings—and for good reason. A plant-based feast offers all the warmth and tradition of the holiday without all the cruelty or environmental costs. Tables across the country are filled with savory roasts, vibrant vegetable sides, and desserts so delicious no one misses the turkey.

Choosing a compassionate Thanksgiving honors the holiday’s spirit of gratitude. We can celebrate abundance while also celebrating life and reducing our impact on the planet. As plant-based foods become more accessible, it’s easier than ever to make this one small, meaningful change.

This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for the animals, for the Earth, and for the growing number of families embracing kindness at their tables.

Nick Normandy

Newton