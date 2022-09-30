Racist people are basically ignorant.

Our government promotes racism.

Thirty years ago, after the Rodney King decision (which was wrong. Those police needed to be convicted) the black laborers on the job were looking at us “white guys” like we were evil.

Well I spoke to them and told them “our government” keeps us divided so we are so busy looking at each other while they stick it to all of us.

Divide and conquer. I said it 30 years ago and it has never been so true .

The government perpetrates hatred so they can control all of us.

We are too busy looking at who is what to unite, while thile they try to control all of us.

Thomas Parelli

Sparta