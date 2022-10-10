New Jersey is great for EVs

Given my personal enjoyment of EVs, I want to share additional reasons why I am so happy with my choice of transportation. New Jersey has a program that makes a purchase or lease of an EV more affordable. Subject to some eligibility requirements, NJ provides an incentive of $4,000. For more information, go to: https://chargeup.njcleanenergy.com. Over 12,000 cars have been acquired under this program.

I like the way the NJ incentive works under a 36 month lease program. For example, GM has a current offer for a Chevy Bolt, $279/mo., 36 month term, 30,000 miles with a $3,399 down. The $4,000 incentive reduces the monthly payment in place of a down.

The acquisition cost of an EV can also be reduced by qualifying for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500. The program will be updated for 2023 under the Inflation Reduction Act recently enacted by Congress.

An additional reason that I like to lease is that most maintenance/repair is covered under warranty. For example, under normal use, there would be no battery replacement cost.

I also enjoy GM’s OnStar customer service (one touch from windshield). Similar concierge service is available on other makes. If you have any roadside issues such as a low battery, a service person will be on the way to help. This customer service is also available with gas powered cars so there is no reason to walk to the nearest service station with a gas can, Mr. Cassidy!

In summary, EVs are available at a low cost of acquisition, low cost of maintenance and low fuel cost if you have a home charger like I do. Best of all, they are fun to drive! Here are your rose colored glasses Mr. Cassidy, hope you enjoy!

Dave Stimson

Sparta, NJ