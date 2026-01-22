Regulate, don’t ban hemp

A late-stage provision slipped into the federal funding bill now puts the entire hemp supply chain at risk beginning in November 2026. What started as a conversation about public safety has turned into a blunt policy that threatens more than 320,000 jobs nationwide and cuts off access for people who rely on hemp-derived products to manage pain, stress, and sleep.

I founded GoddessJUNO nearly four years ago after finding hemp to be a healthier alternative to alcohol and prescription drugs. As a woman-owned New Jersey business, we built our brand around responsible use, transparency, and wellness. Our customers include parents, veterans, and older adults who depend on regulated, lab-tested products from trusted local retailers.

Congress now faces a choice. One path leads to empty shelves, lost jobs, and a return to unregulated markets that put consumers at risk. The other path extends the current timeline and allows lawmakers to implement clear, common-sense safeguards like age limits, standardized labeling, responsible packaging, and retail protections near schools.

New Jersey’s leaders have an opportunity to choose regulation over prohibition. Doing so protects public safety, preserves small businesses and farms, and ensures consumers continue to have access to safe, accountable hemp products. It is time to build responsibly, regulate thoughtfully, and innovate with the people we serve in mind.

Jennifer Alviani,

Founder of GoddessJUNO

Sparta