Sparta PD does it again

My wife, Debbie, and I were off one day last week to pick up the usual morning newspaper and coffee. Little did we know as we left our home that some excitement was about to come our way. As we drove down Stanhope Road, within minutes we were cut off by a speeding, illegal passing fool. The real amazing thing was that literally seconds later, a Sparta police vehicle was pulling the reckless driver over. Debbie and I cheered, and then we laughed. The old saying is, “where’s there a cop when you need one”? Our answer is, in Sparta, he’s right by your side. In this case, it was Sgt. Dan Elig. So once again, we say bravo to Sgt. Elig and the entire Sparta department for a job well done.

Mike LaRose

Sparta