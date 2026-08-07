Thank you to retiring township manager

Our town manager, Jim Zepp, is retiring at the end of August. \Jim has been an instrumental figure in Sparta for well over two decades, serving our community with pride and distinction.

Jim began his career in Sparta in 2001, serving as the assistant municipal administrator. He was promoted to the head of the Public Works department in 2008. It was there that he managed many projects that helped make Sparta a wonderful place to live. This includes the construction of a new salt barn so that our roads remain safe, and a new fueling station at the DPW to serve the EMS, fire department, public schools, and township vehicles. He managed the installation of many popular features at Station Park, including basketball and volleyball courts, and a pathway to the high school. VMBs (visual management boards) were installed around town, linked together to provide emergency messages at the instant they are needed. If you enjoy the walking path around the White Lake Fields, you have Jim to thank.

We selected Jim to be the township manager in 2023, filling the position previously occupied by two temporary managers. Jim knew this town better than anyone else we could have brought in from the outside. The council was proud to promote from within the township’s administration, demonstrating that we recognize and value the talent we have right here. Jim was a well-respected, calming presence during a time that required not only a steady hand, but also someone who could hit the ground running. There were many challenges that Jim was confronted with on day-one, and many others that he faced throughout his time as the town administrator, and he handled each with determination and grace. He cares deeply about Sparta and has worked tirelessly, day-in and day-out, for our community.

We are sad to see him go and wish him well in his retirement.

Dean Blumetti, Dan Chiariello, Josh Hertzberg, Chris Quinn

Sparta