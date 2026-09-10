The Highlands ‘Best Friend’ pitch is snake oil for Sparta’s future

I write this as a young Sparta resident whose family has deep roots in this community. My family has been part of Sparta since the 1800s, with broader Sussex County heritage dating back to before the Revolutionary War.

This county, and, more importantly, this town, means a great deal to me and my family. I want to remain in Sparta and, God willing, raise a family here so they can experience the same opportunities I had: a strong school system, a vibrant and close-knit community, lake life, and the many qualities that make Sparta so special.

At the recent joint session with Sparta’s Planning Board, Town Council, and the Highlands Council on September 2nd, the Executive Director of the Highlands Council, Ben Spinelli, pitched a seductive phrase to our community: “If you like Sparta the way it is as a town today, we are your Best Friend.” To anyone who cherishes our beautiful town, this sounds comforting. But as a member of a family that has lived, worked, and paid taxes in Sparta for generations, I see this statement for what it truly is: regulatory snake oil.

The core flaw of the Highlands Council’s pitch is the illusion that you can freeze a dynamic community in time without triggering economic decay. Sparta did not become the town it is today by accident or through state-mandated stagnation. It was built through decades of adaptive local zoning, private investment, and multi-generational equity.

Consider this: if the Highlands Regional Master Plan had been in place 100 years ago, the Sparta we know and love today would not exist. That point is worth repeating: the community residents now cherish; its neighborhoods, lake culture, local businesses, schools, and shared character, could never have taken shape under the same restrictions now being presented as protection.

Take Lake Mohawk, one of Sparta’s defining communities. Under today’s Highlands restrictions, its historic lakeside layout, small residential lots, and central role in town life would likely never have been allowed. Its historic, high-density layout and small residential lots would be illegal under modern Highlands septic density rules, which can require anywhere from 5 to 25+ acres per single home. The environmental disturbances required to engineer the lake itself would have been banned outright. White Deer Plaza would be a vacant forest, our local commercial corridors along Route 15 and Woodport Road would be legally choked by strict “impervious coverage” caps, and our population would be a tiny fraction of what it is today. Our once-proud, thriving school system [now facing a massive $5.44 million deficit and a 2.99% tax levy increase after weary taxpayers overwhelmingly rejected an $82.3 million bond referendum; a crisis that has cracked its very foundation with 27 staff cuts and eliminated student programs] would never even have been built.

Worse yet, the fundamental premises used to justify lock-stepping Sparta into the most restrictive Highlands mandates are based on a geographic sleight of hand. We are constantly told that entering the remaining 13,300 acres of Planning Area of this town into the Highlands and conforming to their regulations will be a noble sacrifice necessary to protect drinking water for “7 million people.” But look at a map. Sparta sits directly on a major regional watershed divide. Roughly 93% of our landmass drains into the Wallkill, Paulins Kill, Pequest, and Musconetcong watersheds. The Wallkill River flows north into New York State, while the others flow west and southwest into the Delaware River. Practically none of Sparta’s water flows into the massive Passaic or Raritan reservoir systems that feed those 7 million urban consumers. Only a tiny, undeveloped sliver of roughly 7% of Sparta’s landmass touches the Passaic basin. Sparta residents are being asked to sacrifice their economic freedom and local autonomy to subsidize a regional water narrative we are geographically disconnected from.

Look no further than our own backyard for how true, responsible water conservation works without sweeping regional overreach. The Town of Newton’s municipal water supply comes directly from Morris Lake, located right here in Sparta off Glen Road. Decades ago, Newton proactively bought and protected the land surrounding the lake to guarantee its own water security; a targeted, localized solution. Similarly, Sparta sits atop the vital Germany Flats aquifer. Yet, hydrologic data proves roughly two-thirds of that aquifer drains into the Paulins Kill watershed, while the remaining third ties into the Pequest River. Both flow straight to the Delaware River. Once again, the vast majority of this local water has absolutely nothing to do with the 7 million residents the Highlands Council uses to justify its potential broad restrictions on our town.

As a final thought, I recognize that change is difficult but also inevitable. The Sparta I grew up in will not be the same Sparta my future children may experience, just as my parents, grandparents, and earlier generations each knew a different version of this town. But the Sparta we love today was not created by regulatory stagnation. It was built through careful growth, local decision-making, and the people who invested their lives here. We should protect that legacy, not surrender it to more regulatory snake oil.

George Bennett

Sparta