Traffic study for megawarehouse?

I am wondering if there has been a traffic impact study done on this project. While the North Village Center is nice, it has made traffic between the end of 15 through Lafayette extremely bad. Having anything that will add to the traffic problem in that area is foolish. And has the impact on the ecosystem-water/wildlife/land & plants been fully studied? All these should be taken into consideration before we add something that may be a problem with long-term effects. Another question-who will benefit from this project? Is it something that is really a necessity? This does not seem to be well thought out-and it should be.

S. Raven Diamant

Sparta