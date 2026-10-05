Unite behind No. 4, 5 and 6

Sparta voters have a clear choice this election. I urge everyone who supported our efforts to protect Sparta in 2024- to unite behind #4 Otto, #5 Ebbinkhuysen, and #6 Furman, the Community in Balance team.

Their ticket supports preserving the Sparta we chose to call home: green, open space, clean air and water, and manageable traffic. Again and again, residents have said these are their priorities.The alternative ticket is backed by development interests and unlimited developer money. The three developer backed men have promoted “settling” lawsuits involving major proposed projects. Sparta residents should ask what that would mean in practice. Could it open the door to large warehouses, hundreds of apartments, more traffic, and permanent changes to our community’s character?

I ran for Town Council to oppose mega-warehouses, prevent 600+, 5 story apartments, protect clean water, and preserve open space. We have made real progress: no mega-warehouses, no cannabis stores, no mega apartment projects and continued work on a clean-water and PFAS solution. Traffic is still rated “D” on Route 15 and Houses Corner. Why make it even worse? The next several years should focus on safeguarding and expanding open space—Not Paving Sparta over.

The #4, #5, #6 ticket shares those priorities and will be constructive partners in protecting Sparta’s future. We are not ready to “settle” away the town we value.

More than 5,100 residents supported me in 2024. I ask every one of them—and every voter who wants to keep Sparta a special place—to support Otto, Ebbinkhuysen, and Furman: #4, #5, and #6.

Mark Scott

Sparta