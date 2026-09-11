What Sept. 2 revealed about our town council candidates

The Sept. 2 Joint Planning Board and Town Council meeting focused on Sparta’s potential conformance with the Highlands Regional Plan. It also provided voters an opportunity to see how several Town Council candidates approach important issues facing our community.

Joan Furman, Rob Otto, Kathy Ebbinkhuysen, Ron Day and Mike Sylvester had reviewed the 44-page Highlands assessment and participated in the discussion from very different perspectives.

Joan clarified that Sparta is not required to submit a Recreation and Open Space Inventory to the State and that our parks and recreation lands are not being placed into private trusts. She also pointed out that Highlands funding could cover the cost of rewriting Sparta’s ordinances—potentially saving taxpayers approximately $150,000.

Rob, a geologist, raised important questions about protecting Sparta’s aquifer when resources cross municipal boundaries.

Kathy addressed the Model Highlands Element and dispelled misconceptions about losing public parks and recreation fields.

Ron focused on public participation and wanted to know the consequences of not conforming.

Mike focused primarily on the ED and PDRM zones where he foresees development and future ratables. The Highlands Executive Director cautioned:

“Ratable chases don’t work out for any town in New Jersey. We can’t ratable ourselves out of the situation.”

One candidate was notably absent: Martin Convey.

At a time when Sparta faces consequential decisions about growth, finances, infrastructure and land use, residents deserve engaged, prepared and informed leadership.

Who do we want making the decisions that will shape Sparta’s future?

Keeping our Community in Balance requires informed leadership: Otto, Ebbinkhuysen, & Furman, #’s 4,5,&6.

Daryl Savage

Sparta