Meet Cristal

ABOUT

Due to no fault of her own, Cristal was surrendered due to the breakup of her humans and neither parent could take her with them. From her foster parents: “Cristal is just a pleasure to have as a house guest. She is potty trained, walks well on a leash and best of all, is so playful and affectionate. She knows basic commands and is food motivated, making her easy to train. Cristal is very watchful and intuitive and just wants to be by your side. She loves tug toys, but most of all she loves squeaky toys (the louder the better!) and playing fetch with them. Any adventures are a highlight of Cristal’s day! Car rides, walks, hikes-she loves them all and gets so excited when she sees her leash out. She just wants to be by your side and in on all the fun. Cristal is very observant and extremely intelligent. She knows commands- sitting for her meals, waiting, off, (except when she can’t control her excitement!) and is well behaved both inside the house and outside. Cristal is 57 pounds, potty trained, walks beautifully on the leash and has been trusted at home for short periods of time (2 hours). She has pretty blonde fur and talks to you in her own language of little woofs and those big brown eyes follow you throughout the day! We would keep her in a heartbeat if we didn’t have our own dog Princess Piper!” We do not know what she thinks of cats. Cristal does not like to have the top of her head touched so a home with older children that understands this is preferred. Cristal’s adoption fee is $200.00. This covers all her age appropriate vaccines, microchipping and vetting.

Health

Cristal is spayed, up to date on all her vaccines and microchipped

ADOPT Cristal

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.