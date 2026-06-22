Meet Gretal

ABOUT

Gretal is a stunning Mountain Cur mix who is a little over one year old.

She is an absolutely perfect size. With her striking blue, sharp eyes and beautiful look, she turns heads wherever she goes. She’s just as lovely on the inside as she is on the outside. Gretal is a happy, friendly girl who loves people and does great with other dogs. She has a sweet personality and brings a really nice energy wherever she is. She likes to play with her toys and is very affectionate.

To read more about Gretal, to complete an application for her, or to see all of the adoptable pets, please visit: www.ehrdogs.org or call 973-664-0865.

Health

Gretal is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines, and she’s ready to find a home that will love her as much as she’ll love them.

ADOPT Gretal

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836