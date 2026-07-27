Meet Gunner Dixon

ABOUT

Gunner is a sweet Labrador Retriever/Hound mix who is about 7 1/2 years old. He was saved from Georgia, where life hadn’t always been kind and he probably didn’t know where his last meal was coming from. Gunner is very food motivated. His former foster family worked with him to stay out of the kitchen and observe food prep from a far. Gunner learned to wait patiently for the family to finish up in the kitchen, without any barking or fuss. Unfortunately, the family wasn’t able to continue fostering him and he’s back at EHR. Gunner is friendly with everyone he meets, gets along well with other dogs, and has that calm, steady presence that makes senior dogs so special. He is housetrained just an

all-around great dog. Gunner prefers staying on the main level in a home where he can relax on the couch or floor, even if the humans are elsewhere. He also enjoys a good walk and strolls beautifully on leash. Gunner is a wonderful dog who thrives with a little guidance and routine, and in return, you get a loyal, loving best friend.

Health

Gunner is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines.

ADOPT Gunner Dixon

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836