Meet Little Baby

ABOUT

Little baby is a 4-month-old, collie/boxer mix. She is sweet and a bit shy but very receptive to loving and cuddling. She will be spayed, is current on vaccines, too young for Heart worm testing but that will be done as part of the adoption process. She is about 27 pounds and seems fine with other animals and people. Not sure how well she walks on a leash yet but was told when surrendered she was housebroken and walked well on a leash. She was given up because her family lost their home. She was loved.

ADOPT Little Baby

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com