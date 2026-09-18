Meet Lucky Havard

ABOUT

Lucky is a handsome Labrador Retriever/Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix who is about 10 years old. He was sadly surrendered to a kill shelter after his former family decided they could no longer care for him. Despite this rough beginning, Lucky remains a deeply affectionate dog who bonds quickly and loves his people unconditionally. Lucky has spent several years at Eleventh Hour and we are hoping his luck turns around and someone sees him for the amazing dog he is. Lucky is very eager to please and fully housebroken. He thrives on being part of a family and will be fiercely protective of both the household and those he loves, making him an excellent watchdog for a quiet home. Lucky has training in leash manners and basic obedience, and knows several commands. He has an affectionate nature that shines when he’s given the chance to cuddle.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

an experienced dog owner and he would do best as the only pet in the house. With boundless energy and playfulness, he needs daily exercise and would thrive with a fenced-in yard.

ADOPT Lucky Havard

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836