Meet Marti

ABOUT

Marti is a female, don’t let the name fool you. She is one of our fire survivors. Would you be able to put her in the paper? We would be so grateful.

Marti has touched so many people’s hearts and she is very special to us. Marti is one of our shelter fire survivors. Marti would do best in a home where she can get a lot of outdoor walks and hikes or yard play, someone who is home a lot to keep her company, keep her mind active and keep her on a regular schedule. Marti is super smart as well - she has had basic training and agility training certificates with her previous owner and needs to have things to challenge her brain to keep her busy. She loves to play with toys and will hop on her toys and will throw them up and play on her own. She was originally surrendered when grandchildren moved into the home and there was an issue with resource guarding of toys & food so Marti would do best in a home without kids. We know there is someone out there who can understand our girl and give her the love and structure she needs to thrive.Marti’s adoption fee is $200. This covers all their age-appropriate shots, microchipping and vetting.

Health

She spent weeks in the hospital recovering from severely burned paws, enduring painful dressing changes and restricted movement. As you can imagine, it has been more than a physical recovery but an emotional and psychological recovery for our resilient girl. Her paws are now healed and she is able to walk unrestricted again.

ADOPT Marti

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.