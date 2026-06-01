Meet Miley

ABOUT

Miley is about 8 months old and 27 pounds.

CHARACTERISTICS

Miley was an owner surrender. She was kept in a crate while her parents were away at work. They loved her and took good care of her but felt bad about keeping her in a crate for such long hours and thought she deserved better. Miley is a good natured girl who takes treats gently. She knows how to sit, lay down and roll over. She loves to run in the play yard and she loves her squeaky toys. She is also a face licker/ kisser, big time tail wagger and a “hugger”. Miley also enjoys spooning and belly rubs. Miley would do well with an active family. Miley is still young and her playfulness might be too much for young children.

Health

Miley is microchipped, spayed and up to date on vaccines

Good in a Home With

Good with dogs, unsure about cats

ADOPT Miley

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.