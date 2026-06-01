Meet Miley

ABOUT
Miley is about 8 months old and 27 pounds.
CHARACTERISTICS
Miley was an owner surrender. She was kept in a crate while her parents were away at work. They loved her and took good care of her but felt bad about keeping her in a crate for such long hours and thought she deserved better. Miley is a good natured girl who takes treats gently. She knows how to sit, lay down and roll over. She loves to run in the play yard and she loves her squeaky toys. She is also a face licker/ kisser, big time tail wagger and a “hugger”. Miley also enjoys spooning and belly rubs. Miley would do well with an active family. Miley is still young and her playfulness might be too much for young children.
Health
Miley is microchipped, spayed and up to date on vaccines
Good in a Home With
Good with dogs, unsure about cats
ADOPT Miley
One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
155 Stanhope Sparta Road,
Andover, NJ 07821
973-810-2853
oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com
Hours of Operation:
By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.