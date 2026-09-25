ABOUT

Nova is a 1-year-old, 50-pound deaf Catahoula Leopard Dog, Nova has a heart full of love and a personality that will steal yours. Don't let her deafness fool you—she is incredibly smart and has already learned to communicate through hand signals and visual cues. Always attentive, she loves staying engaged with her people and being part of daily life. She is noise broken and walks great on a leash. Her favorite place is right by your side. A true cuddle bug, she enjoys leaning into her humans, snuggling on the couch, and soaking up affection. With a sweet, gentle nature, she also enjoys meeting new people. She bonds deeply with her people and does best when she feels safe and included. Nova is ready for her forever home.

HEALTH

She is fully vaccinated, negative for heart worm, spayed and microchipped. She would do best with a fenced in yard so she can get plenty of exercise.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

kids, other dogs, cats, and even rabbits, making her a great fit for many types of homes. Nova is looking for a patient family who understands she is still building confidence. Because she cant hear, she thrives with consistency, routine, and continued training using positive reinforcement and visual communication.

ADOPT Nova

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com