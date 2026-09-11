Meet Poppi Pasqua

ABOUT

Named after the Spanish word for Easter—is a bundle of joy with a story as sweet as his name. Poppi was found all alone on a quiet country road, and no one ever came looking for him. Like any classic puppy, Poppi lives life in two speeds: full-speed playful and completely passed-out sleepy. One minute he’s bouncing around chasing toys and discovering the world, the next he’s curled up in a cozy spot, recharging for his next adventure. Poppi also gives kisses, sits for treats and loves to play fetch. We’re not quite sure what breed mix Poppi is—but whatever he is, it’s 100% adorable. With his curious personality and sweet nature already shining through, he’s sure to grow into a loyal and loving companion.

Health

Poppi is a healthy German Shepherd Mix puppy up to date with all his Vaccines, Microchipped and Neutered. This 4 Month old Male weighs 45 Pounds and is good with Cats other Dogs and Children.

ADOPT Poppi Pasqua

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.