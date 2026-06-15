Meet Shorty

ABOUT

Shorty is one of our dogs who survived the fire. He is about 3 Years old and 40 pounds. His foster family says this about him: “Shorty is doing great! He’s been learning his boundaries and making wonderful progress. He has officially mastered “sit”. He. Is starting to understand that our yard is where he is supposed to stay. He is still a little curious about the world though and might slip out the door if given the chance. We’ve also discovered his biggest weakness... string cheese! It’s definitely his kryptonite and the perfect motivator for training. He can be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly and once he does, he is a total cuddle bug. He would love nothing more than to curl up on the couch with you and snuggle at night. He also has the softest fur and if you’re lucky he will give you a tiny kiss. Shorty has a great balance of playful energy and relaxed easygoing vibes. He enjoys fetch and tug. Tennis balls are his absolute favorite. If you are looking for a sweet easygoing companion who loves to lounge, play a little and give lots of affection, Shorty could be the perfect fit for you.”

Health

Shorty is Microchipped, Neutered and Up to Date on Vaccines

ADOPT Shorty

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.