Meet Tater Tot

ABOUT

9 months old; 31 pounds

Labrador Retriever/Chihuahua

Black

CHARACTERISTICS

Tater Tot was found running around in a rural area with another dog who is thought to possibly be his Mom who has still not been caught. Dad was nowhere to be found. Mom was estimated to be about 25 pounds. No one ever came looking for either pup. Tater Tot is like a small sized lab. He has a huge personality that will keep you laughing. Tater Tot enjoys life fully! He loves to run in the yard and play with toys.Please help Tater Tot find the loving home he deserves.

Coat Length

Short.

House-Trained

No.

Health

Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped

Good in a Home With

Good with dogs, unsure about cats

ADOPT Tater Tot

One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

155 Stanhope Sparta Road,

Andover, NJ 07821

973-810-2853

oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com

Hours of Operation:

By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.