Meet Tater Tot

ABOUT
9 months old; 31 pounds
Labrador Retriever/Chihuahua
Black
CHARACTERISTICS
Tater Tot was found running around in a rural area with another dog who is thought to possibly be his Mom who has still not been caught. Dad was nowhere to be found. Mom was estimated to be about 25 pounds. No one ever came looking for either pup. Tater Tot is like a small sized lab. He has a huge personality that will keep you laughing. Tater Tot enjoys life fully! He loves to run in the yard and play with toys.Please help Tater Tot find the loving home he deserves.
Coat Length
Short.
House-Trained
No.
Health
Neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, microchipped
Good in a Home With
Good with dogs, unsure about cats
ADOPT Tater Tot
One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
155 Stanhope Sparta Road,
Andover, NJ 07821
973-810-2853
oscarrescuestaff@yahoo.com
Hours of Operation:
By Appointment Only with Approved Applicants.