Christine Bond Earns Platinum Circle of Excellence Award

Christine Bond didn’t begin her career in real estate. In fact, when she entered the field in 2019, she brought a unique background few agents can claim.

Prior to kicking off her real estate career in 2019, Bond worked as a paralegal and a police officer “And I think that background was an enormous help for me with finding success in real estate,” said Bond, an agent with Weichert, Realtors in Sparta.

This year, that foundation helped her achieve a major milestone: the Platinum Circle of Excellence Award, recognizing more than $20 million in sales volume.

For Bond, the skills that matter most aren’t about sales tactics — they’re about steady guidance during through high-stress decisions.

“Communicating clearly and helping people during their vulnerable moments,” is Bond’s focus.

Sometimes when people are moving, it’s not for joyful reasons. They may be navigating a divorce, coping with a loss, or facing financial strain. In those moments, they need more than just a service — they need steady guidance, understanding, and trusted expertise.

Bond’s superpower is staying calm through it all, and offering sound, expert advice to her clients, no matter what challenge they’re facing.

“Christine worked with my husband and I selling our house in Sparta Township,” said Julia Kolacy. “If you’ve sold or bought property before, it can be the most arduous and stressful process, especially if it’s a primary residence and you’re moving on top of all this.”

“Christine helped smooth this every step of the way,” she said. “Could not have asked for a better realtor.”

Rookie of the Year goes Platinum

Bond’s success was evident from the start. In her first year, she earned Rookie of the Year honors for her region. Within three years, she obtained her broker’s license while working full time, prioritizing additional education beyond mandatory requirements.

Bond credits her father for shaping her business philosophy: “The customer’s always right,” she said.

That approach applies to every client of hers — regardless of price point. She helps Sussex County residents sell their homes, no matter how big or small. She helped clients buy and sell a whopping 38 homes last year.

“I handle the gamut,” she said. “And I give everyone a really high level of care.”

Clients agree. One five-star review calls her “calm, knowledgeable and always available,” while another praises her for making “a stressful process feel manageable.”

For Bond, the Platinum award is meaningful — but the real reward is trust. And that, she’s built one client at a time.