Elana Roche Earns Platinum Circle of Excellence Award

In a year that challenged even seasoned agents, Elana Roche delivered results.

Roche, an agent with Weichert Realtors’ Sparta office, closed 25 transactions totaling more than $23 million in sales in 2025, earning the prestigious Platinum Circle of Excellence Award. The milestone places her among the top-performing agents in the state, and reflects more than a decade of experience helping buyers and sellers navigate an ever-changing market.

With 11 years in real estate and nearly 20 years living in Sussex County, Roche combines local expertise with strong business acumen.

She’s known for her strong work ethic and incredible customer service. She builds great relationships with her clients. “We’re a team,” she said. “We kind of have the same goal.”

Clients consistently credit that team mindset for their success.

“Lana did an amazing job helping us sell our old house and find our forever home,” said Sussex County resident Jamie Snyder. “She was always quick to respond, and her knowledge about the processes was such a comfort, we didn’t need to worry. She knew when to push and when to not scare off a potential offer. She was overall a total miracle worker.”

Behind the scenes, Roche pairs hands-on service with a performance-driven strategy. She describes herself as “a residential real estate specialist known for elevated marketing, strong negotiation, and relationship-driven service.” Her approach includes professional photography, strategic pricing, targeted digital exposure and access to a trusted network of vendors — tools she uses across all price points, not just luxury listings.

Preparation and clarity, she says, are what create the best outcomes.

“My goal is always to create clarity so clients can move forward with confidence,” Roche said. “When clients trust the process and trust my guidance, outcomes improve.”

For Roche, the Platinum Award represents more than a production number. It reflects 25 successful moves, families reaching their next chapter, and relationships that continue long after closing day.