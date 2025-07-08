Six Reasons Locals Are Choosing to Re-Tire with Tire King

In 1987, Charlie Kuperus opened Tire King at 11 Lower Unionville Road in Sussex, NJ. Two decades later, in 2007, his son Daniel joined him as a business partner. Today, the father-son team continues to handle tires for everything from wheelbarrows to semi-trucks—earning a reputation built on trust, hard work, and high-quality service.

Here are six reasons customers across Sussex County continue to choose Tire King—and why new ones keep rolling in:

Affordable Pricing

For cost-efficient customers, Tire King is the way to go. While their slogan, “Where Anybody Can Afford to Re-Tire,” certainly speaks for itself, they also offer great deals and do their best to accommodate all customers.

It’s In The Reviews

With a 4.8-star rating across nearly 500 Google reviews, the proof is in the praise. Customers consistently highlight the shop’s efficiency, professionalism, and friendly service. The glowing feedback speaks volumes about both the product quality and the people behind the counter.

Here are just a few recent reviews from locals who visited Tire King:

“The KING! This is our third time at this place! Job done to perfection. Courteous and professional staff. Rim changed, alignment done and fixed a damaged tire. Good price. The best tire place in Sussex NJ hands down! NO BS! Highly recommended.” - Rodni C.

“Prompt, friendly, reliable. When you’re a single woman doing stuff to your car, you’re always wondering if you’re getting the right price and good service. You don’t have to wonder here. Highly recommend.” - Melissa S.

“I brought my car in to get the tire swapped out because there was giant nail. I tried to plug It didn’t work. It didn’t hold air. I brought it to Tire King thinking that they would have to replace the tire. I gave them permission to do that right off the bat, but they called me and said that they patched it from the inside. So instead of $220 pill I got a $20 bill. Awesome place! Would do business again in a heartbeat. Very honest. That’s hard to find these days.” - Ken R.

Accommodating Space

Justin VanderGroef, the store manager, said they offer free wifi, especially suitable for customers who may want to sit and get work done while they wait for their cars to be checked out. No appointment is necessary, so even if you find yourself juggling a busy day at work, fire up that laptop and kill two birds with one stone!

Fast, Reliable Service

Tire King is known for its speed. With four bays operating at once, VanderGroef says they’re able to turn cars around quickly.

Tire King prides itself on efficiency: they don’t keep customers waiting long and they deliver quality results in remarkable time frames. VanderGroef said they have four bays running at all times.

Accountability Above All

If there’s a mistake, the team owns it—and fixes it.

“Anytime something goes wrong, something happens, accidents happen, then we stand behind our work,” VanderGroef said.

Accountability and integrity are central to Tire King’s long-standing reputation.

Community Driven

Not only does the community stand behind Tire King -- but Tire King stands behind its community. From sponsoring little leagues and to supporting local schools, giving back is baked into the business model.

“People aren’t a number here — they are part of our family,” VanderGroef said.

Re-Tire with Tire King:

Address: 11 Lower Unionville Rd, Sussex, NJ 07461

Phone: (973) 875-5950