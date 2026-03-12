Team Tremain of Weichert Realtors earns Platinum sales recognition

The award recognizes realtors who achieve exceptional sales performance during the year while maintaining a high level of professional service to buyers and sellers.

Team Tremain is led by husband-and-wife Realtors Christine and Marc Tremain, a full-time real estate team based in Sparta that serves clients throughout Sussex County and north Jersey. Known for their hands-on approach and deep local market knowledge, the team focuses on guiding clients through every step of the buying or selling process.

Their philosophy is simple: clients come first. They emphasize constant communication and transparency, ensuring buyers and sellers feel informed and confident from the initial consultation through closing.

The approach has helped produce strong results. In 2025, Team Tremain closed more than $30 million in real estate sales and helped 53 families successfully buy or sell homes across the region.

“Working with the Tremains was game changing for us,” said Krista Manney. She was eight months pregnant, and was on the hunt to find her family’s forever-home when she called Team Tremain. “Chrissy and Marc were always so thoughtful and made us feel important, heard and truly dedicated to finding our family a home in such a short amount of time,” she said.

“They not only got our home sold within nine days of being listed, but really delivered on assuring us we’d find our dream home.”

As always, Team Tremain went above-and-beyond to find that dream home for their client: “It was a home that had everything on our ‘wish list,’ in budget, and in the same town we currently resided in,” said Manney. “We were so grateful to have gone through the trial and tribulations of losing so many bids – and realtors – which led us to them and our new home,” Manney said.

Sussex County’s Top Real Estate Team

Over the years, Christine Tremain has also received numerous professional honors, including being named Sussex County Realtor of the Year, reflecting her commitment to the profession and to the community.

“Christine is hands down the best realtor to work with,” said Team Tremain client Brandon Vetere. “She’s on top of everything, mitigating any variables that may arise... there were a lot of obstacles we had to go through; however, I never felt uneasy. I knew I had a great team behind me,” he said.

“Do yourself the favor and let Team Tremain represent you.”