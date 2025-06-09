VNA Helps Family Caregivers

Caring for an elderly parent, spouse or another loved one is an act of devotion that can be rewarding and strengthen family bonds. However, it’s not without sacrifices. Family caregivers are at heightened risk of experiencing frustration, isolation, physical exhaustion, and mental burnout. According to the AARP and the National Council on Aging:

- 50% of caregivers feel stressed and 34% say they can never relax.

- 67% have difficulty balancing employment and caregiving so they change jobs, reduce work hours, decline promotions or temporarily stop working.

- 80% of all caregivers do household chores for their elderly loved one.

- Caregivers spend their own money - an average of $7,000 annually - on costs associated with that role.

If you’re responsible for an elderly family member and you’re encountering any of these challenges, reach out to the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ (VNA) to determine whether you qualify for personalized grant-funded assistance. Under the Statewide Respite Care Program or Sussex County’s Community Health Aide Program you may be eligible for:

- Home health aide and housekeeping visits that provide breaks from caregiving and help with household chores

- Short-term respite options such as adult day care or a custodial facility stay for your loved one

- Reimbursement for some goods or services that make caregiving less stressful and improve your loved one’s quality of life

This assistance is subject to the availability of funding and varied eligibility requirements apply. VNA also offers affordable, private pay home health aides with flexible scheduling a few hours per week, full-time or on a live-in basis.

About VNA