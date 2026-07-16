Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters bring morro rock tour to Newton

Friday, July 24

Starting at 6 p.m., Chris Donnelly brings his solo set to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, while Jack Romano & The Romanaires deliver country favorites to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, welcomes Tallahassee’s Conor Churchill, playing folk and roots rock at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the energy heats up with Release the Houndz at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the Sparta Free Summer Concert Series at Dykstra Concert Park Playground, 4 Mohawk Ave., for a show by The Hawthornes at 7 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts a nostalgic classic rock show with the Magical Mystery Doors, reviving the songs you know and love from The Beatles, Zeppelin, and The Doors! The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Close the night out with Rene Avilia at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., for an intimate show at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

At 10 a.m., Rose 6 brings the sounds to the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Later, at 4 p.m., John Cain plays his acoustic ‘70s–’90s rock at Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr.

The Hardyston Summer Concert Series kicks off at 6 p.m. at Wheatsworth Park, 114 Wheatsworth Road. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the sounds of Snake Oil Willie.

Mountain Creek’s Biergarten, 200 NJ-94, presents its Summer Saturdays with The Great Fraud at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., No Discipline performs at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., with high-energy reggae, ska, soca, calypso, and original music. Rich Ortiz brings his sounds to McQ’s Pub, and the Uptown Getdowns take the stage at Brick & Brew.

At 9 p.m., close the night out with a solo set by Chris Perelli at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St.

Sunday, July 26

Unwind on Sunday with acoustic rock, blues, and folk from Brian McLoughlin at Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series begins at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm with covers by Duckface.

At 6 p.m., enjoy music on the patio at O’Reilly’s with Brian St. John.

Thursday, July 30

At 4:30 p.m., Hamburg Fire Dept’s Hot Rod Cruise Night starts, hosted by Danny C. This week, Wonderloaf performs classic rock covers. All proceeds go to the Hamburg Fire Dept & Blue Arrow Horse/Animal Rescue.

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats return to the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, and at 6:30 p.m., Genna & Jessee bring their set of Americana, folk, soul, jazz, and vintage pop to Krogh’s.

The Newton Theatre welcomes Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at 8 p.m., making a stop on their 2026 Morro Rock Tour. In conjunction with the release of their newest album, the group is excited to share their classic songs. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.