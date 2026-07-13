Florian Schantz Jazz Combo performs patriotic concert

The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo performed a program of patriotic music and audience sing-alongs during a concert hosted by the Sparta Historical Society.

Forty-eight people attended the performance, which featured a selection of patriotic favorites.

Florian Schantz, who began playing the trumpet at age 6 and performing professionally at age 10, has performed in more than 1,000 concerts.

The combo included Florian Schantz, his sister, Margaret Schantz, his father, Lowell Schantz, Charles Dougherty, Wayne Dunten and Rup Chattopadhyay.