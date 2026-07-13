x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Florian Schantz Jazz Combo performs patriotic concert

Sparta. The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo entertained an audience of 48 with patriotic music and sing-alongs during a concert hosted by the Sparta Historical Society.

Sparta /
| 13 Jul 2026 | 01:21
    Margaret Schantz, Charlie Dougherty, and Florian Schantz perform.
    Margaret Schantz, Charlie Dougherty, and Florian Schantz perform. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo performs.
    The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo performs. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Wayne Duntam performs on drums.
    Wayne Duntam performs on drums. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Margaret Schantz, Florian Schantz and Rup Chattopadhyay perform.
    Margaret Schantz, Florian Schantz and Rup Chattopadhyay perform. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Rup Chattopadhyay plays the flute.
    Rup Chattopadhyay plays the flute. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)

The Florian Schantz Jazz Combo performed a program of patriotic music and audience sing-alongs during a concert hosted by the Sparta Historical Society.

Forty-eight people attended the performance, which featured a selection of patriotic favorites.

Florian Schantz, who began playing the trumpet at age 6 and performing professionally at age 10, has performed in more than 1,000 concerts.

The combo included Florian Schantz, his sister, Margaret Schantz, his father, Lowell Schantz, Charles Dougherty, Wayne Dunten and Rup Chattopadhyay.