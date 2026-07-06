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Sparta celebrates July 4 with parade
Sparta. Sparta Township celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States with a parade.
Nancy Madasci
Sparta
/
| 06 Jul 2026 | 02:43
Clara Bohm cools herself off during the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Ryan Flynn and Sam Harris wait for the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Harper Shaw waits for the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Grand Marshall Tim Schooonmaker led the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Sparta EMS.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The Ski Hawks
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The Sussex County Miners Cheer Squad.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
The Sparta Historical Society is represented in an antique car.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Girl Scouts march in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
St. Kateri Knights of Columbus marched in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
Antique tractors participated in the parade.
(
Photo: Nancy Madasci
)
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Cemetery signs being placed to honor America 250
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