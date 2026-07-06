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Sparta celebrates July 4 with parade

Sparta. Sparta Township celebrated the 250th anniversary of the United States with a parade.

Sparta /
| 06 Jul 2026 | 02:43
    Clara Bohm cools herself off during the parade.
    Clara Bohm cools herself off during the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Ryan Flynn and Sam Harris wait for the parade.
    Ryan Flynn and Sam Harris wait for the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Harper Shaw waits for the parade.
    Harper Shaw waits for the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Grand Marshall Tim Schooonmaker led the parade.
    Grand Marshall Tim Schooonmaker led the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Sparta EMS.
    Sparta EMS. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Ski Hawks
    The Ski Hawks ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Sussex County Miners Cheer Squad.
    The Sussex County Miners Cheer Squad. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    The Sparta Historical Society is represented in an antique car.
    The Sparta Historical Society is represented in an antique car. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Girl Scouts march in the parade.
    Girl Scouts march in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    St. Kateri Knights of Columbus marched in the parade.
    St. Kateri Knights of Columbus marched in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)
    Antique tractors participated in the parade.
    Antique tractors participated in the parade. ( Photo: Nancy Madasci)