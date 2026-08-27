Sparta Historical to present 18th-century program

Sparta Historical will present an evening of 18th-century entertainment Sept. 10 featuring the Ministers of Apollo and a look at hygiene, fashion and music during the Revolutionary War era.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. at the Sparta Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Main St., as Sparta Historical celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Erik and Elizah Lichak, performing as the Ministers of Apollo, will transport attendees to circa 1776 with an interactive presentation exploring everyday life in the 18th century.

The program will include a demonstration of the “toilette,” an 18th-century personal grooming ritual. The Lichaks will display antique personal items and cosmetics made using period recipes for women and men.

The presentation will explore hygiene, fashion and personal style of the period while giving attendees an opportunity to compare historical practices with modern routines.

The program will conclude with a concert featuring popular songs and instrumental pieces from the Revolutionary War era.

Admission is $10 for nonmembers.