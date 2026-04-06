Ceremony to Honor Revolutionary War soldiers buried at historic cemetery

The Sparta Historical Society and the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a public ceremony April 18 honoring nine Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the cemetery at Sparta Presbyterian Church as part of Sparta’s REV250 commemoration.

The program will begin at 1 p.m. and will include participation from the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and guest speakers highlighting the lives of each soldier buried at the site.

Organizers said the event is designed to immerse attendees in the era of 1776 while marking the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

Following the gravesite dedication ceremony, William Truran will dedicate a historical marker. Light refreshments will follow in the church hall.