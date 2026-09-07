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Sparta Renaissance Festival returns to Camp Sacajawea for three weekends

Sparta. The Sparta NJ Renaissance Festival returns to Camp Sacajawea Sept. 5-6, 12-13 and 19-20, featuring jousting, live entertainment, interactive performances, more than 50 vendors and food options for visitors of all ages.

Sparta /
| 07 Sep 2026 | 01:06
    Peter Hoadley and Robert Lanza, both of Blairstown pose for a photo.
    Peter Hoadley and Robert Lanza, both of Blairstown pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Chelsea Yeats of Linden and Sabrina Shiloff of Somerville dressed as fairies.
    Chelsea Yeats of Linden and Sabrina Shiloff of Somerville dressed as fairies. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Rose and Rowan Oberlander of Pennsylvania ose for a photo.
    Rose and Rowan Oberlander of Pennsylvania ose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kian Levitt and Aubrey Rivera of Jersey City pose for a photo.
    Kian Levitt and Aubrey Rivera of Jersey City pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The sights and sounds of another era will once again fill Camp Sacajawea this month as the Sparta Renaissance Festival returns for three weekends of family fun, entertainment and old-fashioned adventure.

The annual festival is being held on weekends through Sept. 20 at Camp Sacajawea, located at 844 White Lake Road. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Visitors arriving at the festival can expect to find themselves surrounded by the sights and sounds of a Renaissance village. Jousting tournaments, musicians and interactive theatrical performances are among the attractions planned throughout the weekends.

The festival also gives local residents and visitors a chance to browse the work of more than 50 vendors offering handcrafted items and other unique merchandise. Food vendors will be on hand as well, providing plenty of choices for hungry festival-goers.

For families, the festival offers an opportunity to spend a fall weekend outdoors while enjoying entertainment that appeals to both children and adults.

Organizers encourage visitors to come prepared for a full day of entertainment and to enjoy the many performers, vendors and activities that make the Sparta Renaissance Festival a returning September tradition.

Admission is $25 for adults, while children ages 6 to 12 are $10. Children under 6 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate on festival days.