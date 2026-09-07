Sparta Renaissance Festival returns to Camp Sacajawea for three weekends

The sights and sounds of another era will once again fill Camp Sacajawea this month as the Sparta Renaissance Festival returns for three weekends of family fun, entertainment and old-fashioned adventure.

The annual festival is being held on weekends through Sept. 20 at Camp Sacajawea, located at 844 White Lake Road. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine.

Visitors arriving at the festival can expect to find themselves surrounded by the sights and sounds of a Renaissance village. Jousting tournaments, musicians and interactive theatrical performances are among the attractions planned throughout the weekends.

The festival also gives local residents and visitors a chance to browse the work of more than 50 vendors offering handcrafted items and other unique merchandise. Food vendors will be on hand as well, providing plenty of choices for hungry festival-goers.

For families, the festival offers an opportunity to spend a fall weekend outdoors while enjoying entertainment that appeals to both children and adults.

Organizers encourage visitors to come prepared for a full day of entertainment and to enjoy the many performers, vendors and activities that make the Sparta Renaissance Festival a returning September tradition.