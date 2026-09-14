Sussex County Senior Citizens Art Exhibition opens in Newton

The Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council recently welcomed artists, friends and community members for a reception celebrating the 2026 Sussex County Senior Citizens Art Exhibition.

The annual exhibition features artwork by Sussex County residents age 60 and older, showcasing a variety of media and artistic styles.

Artists compete in Professional and Non-Professional divisions, with first-place winners advancing to the New Jersey State Senior Citizens Art Show.

The exhibition will be on view through Oct. 1 at the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council, 133 Spring St., Newton. Visitors are invited to view the work of senior artists from throughout Sussex County.

The Senior Citizens Art Exhibition is part of a statewide program recognizing the creativity and artistic achievements of older New Jersey residents.