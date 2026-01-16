Surrounded by God’s peace, Duane Mora, 73, of Sparta, N.J., was called home on Jan. 12, 2026.

Born on Dec. 2, 1952, in Anchorage, Alaska, Duane was the beloved son of Glen and Carolyn Mora. From his earliest days, he approached life with energy, curiosity, and a deep love for those around him. Duane’s life was shaped by family, fueled by sports (playing, watching and coaching), and guided by hard work and dedication—values he carried with pride in everything he did.

He had a special joy for the simple pleasures: a perfectly struck golf ball (in any kind of weather), the laughter of grandchildren echoing through the house, and the satisfaction of a day spent giving his best to those he loved. Friends and family knew him for his warmth, humor, and unwavering generosity — qualities that left a lasting mark on everyone he met.

Duane had a deep love for the game of golf and spent much of his time at Lake Mohawk Golf Club, where he both played and served on the Board of Governors and numerous committees. He led with passion, knowledge, and dedication, and proudly fulfilled a lifelong dream by winning a Club Championship. Above all, his six grandchildren were the light of his life, bringing him endless pride and joy, and inspiring countless stories, jokes, and memories that will be cherished forever.

Duane is lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Debbie; his three wonderful children, Brett (Natalie), Stephanie Kilpatrick (Joey), and Carly Cinotti (Nick); and his six beautiful grandchildren, Aubrey, Penelope, Isla, Emersyn, Colson, and Calvin. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen, and is survived by his loving mother, Carolyn; his brothers, Dean (Lori) and Dennis (Kathy); and his sister, Diana Vinson (Eric). He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom were touched by his kindness, laughter, and generosity.

Family and friends are invited to gather in memory of Duane to celebrate his life and share memories on Sunday, Jan. 18, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta.

A funeral mass will be celebrated 12:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 19, at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church in Sparta. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor Duane’s memory, share cherished stories, and celebrate the love and joy he brought into their lives.

Duane loved the color blue, and it always reflected the joy and warmth he brought into our lives. In his honor, we invite those who wish to wear blue to his Celebration of Life as a small but meaningful tribute to the happiness he shared so freely. Though our hearts ache in his absence, Duane’s spirit — his laughter, unwavering dedication, and boundless love — will remain with us always, guiding and inspiring everyone who was blessed to know him.