Janet Louise Hoffer, 89, of Sparta, N.J., passed away on Friday, September 18, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 16, 1937, in Bloomfield, N.J., to the late, Rowland and Helen (nee. Hartman) Young, Janet was raised in Maplewood and went on to earn a BA in Education from East Stroudsburg Teachers College.

Janet devoted her life to the steady, meaningful work of education. She retired as a third-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School in Denville, a role she truly cherished and through which she offered patience, structure, and care to the children and families she served. Even after retirement, her commitment to learning continued as she tutored reading, giving time and attention to help others grow in confidence and skill.

In the beginning of her career, Janet started in Oakland, Calif., supporting her husband Don as he served his nation in the Navy at Alameda Naval Air Station and on multiple sea tours. They later raised their family in Parsippany, building a life shaped by devotion to one another and to the everyday responsibilities that make a home. After retiring, she moved to North Carolina and then later moved to Wantage, N.J.

Janet found enjoyment in simple, lasting pleasures: time on the water boating, visits to the Outer Banks, and quiet hours spent knitting and reading. But her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her proudest titles being that of their beloved Grammie and GiGi. She also valued the companionship of her cards club, where conversation and friendship were as important as the game itself.

The beloved wife to the late, Donald Hoffer, Janet is survived by her daughters, Tammy Vrabel and her husband, Mike; Debbie Cirringione and her husband, Walter; her grandchildren, John (Danielle), Leanne (Will), Marlee (Dave), Olga (Bryant) and Victor (Chase); her great-grandchildren, Aaden, Ethan, Adyson, Colton and Izabella and her brother, Ralph (Judy). Along with her parents and husband, Janet was predeceased by her brother, Larry, and her great-grandson, Charlie.

All services were held under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.