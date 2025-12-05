Joseph Trobert

Joseph was born on June 12, 1945 in Elizabeth, NJ. Growing up in Elizabeth, he attended Catholic school and later went to NJIT and technical schooling.

He then began working for Engler co, from there he went to Kearfott where he met our mother Susan. He then pursued and received his series 6 securities license & selling mutual funds. This was the beginning of his entrepreneurial journey! He designed and patented a diagnostic engine system (black box) and tried to market and manufacture it under his 1st company, Transportation Logic Co. This was a product ahead of it’s time and too costly to produce. He then began his company Instruments & Equipment Co. in 1977 in Sparta, N.J. Years later, he moved it to Ogdensburg, N.J., until he retired in 2024.

Joe knew how to have a good time! Back in the day he enjoyed deep sea fishing with friends, travelling to the Caribbean, gambling in the casino and his greatest passion became ballroom dancing. Joseph passed away at age 80, surrounded by his loving family.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph F Trobert, Sr., and Nora (McLaughlin).

He is survived by his 3 daughters, Kimberly Zorzoris, Heather Trobert, Alicia Trobert and son-in-law Oscar. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Julian, Noah, Lily, Henry ad Chloe.

A memorial service will be held on Sat Dec 6, 2025, from 12-2 pm at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph, N.J., and later he will be cremated and his family will take his ashes to the Caribbean to honor his wishes.