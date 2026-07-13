Jürgen Strobel, 86, of Hagerstown, Md.(formerly of Sparta, N.J.), passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2026, at Doeys House in Hagerstown, Md., surrounded by his family.

Born March 3, 1940 in Schweidnitz, Germany, he was the eldest son of the late Hans Strobel and Lieselotte (Schmidt) Strobel of Bonfeld, Germany. Jürgen graduated from school in Germany with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Automotive Design. He soon left Germany and came to the United States where he was employed at Thumanns, Inc. He met his wife Heidi (E. Kosak) and settled down in Sparta, New Jersey.

Jürgen was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Heidi; daughters, Heidi Strobel Riordan (Jeffrey) and Krista Strobel; grandchildren, Sabrina Riordan and Corwin Riordan; brother, Dietmar Strobel (Ingrid); niece, Manuela; nephew, Jens Strobel; and many friends and relatives from Germany, Sparta, N.J., and Hagerstown, Md.

Jürgen was always curious about the world. He loved to travel, work in the garden, read books, work on Suduko puzzles, and help others. He enjoyed his vast music and movie collection and was an avid lifelong soccer enthusiast, both as a player and fan.

Throughout his life, Jürgen was deeply proud of his family and the many friends, colleagues, and associates he met throughout his travels. His legacy is one of dedication, intellect, and unwavering commitment to family and community. In lieu of a formal service, the family will host a private celebration of life gathering.