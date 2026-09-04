Kenneth Fowler

Kenneth “Skip” Fowler passed away May 24, 2026 at the age of 89, with his daughters and beloved dog, Brady, by his side. He was predeceased by his wife Marie in 2023 and his daughter Nancy in 1961. Surviving family members include his daughters, Karen Dillman and Sharon Finkle and her husband, Rick; his grandchildren, Mike Dillman and his wife Samantha, Zach Dillman and his wife, Kelsey; Amanda Saxton and her husband, Brian, and Matt Finkle; as well as his great-grandchildren, Carter, Tyler, Cameron and Kendall. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews .

Born and raised in Sparta, N.J., where he lived until age 45, he was an Army Veteran. He was the owner of F&M Associates Auto Repair Shop in Lafayette. He was a master mechanic and tow truck operator, and a member of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.

He and his wife, Marie, moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where they worked and retired. Skip was a master welder and the head of the Welding department for Palm Beach County. He received many awards from the county for his creative solutions.

A memorial service was held in Florida and in Sparta, where a memorial service and interment are to be arranged.