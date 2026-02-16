Rosemary A. Gebauer, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 11, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.

Born on Sept 16, 1939 in North Arlington, New Jersey, Rosemary lived a life guided by her Catholic faith and values. For nearly 80 years, she was a devoted member of the North Arlington community she adored. In her later years, she relocated to Sparta, New Jersey, where she remained active in her parish and community, continuing her lifelong commitment to showing compassion towards others.

As a registered nurse, Rosemary cared for the sick and comforted those in need. Her spirit of selfless service extended beyond her profession as she volunteered with the PTA, proudly served as a founder of North Arlington’s first Emergency Squad, and was an active member of the Schuyler Engine Company No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary. In every aspect of her life– at home, at work, and in the community– she lived with generosity and grace.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and devotion. Rosemary is lovingly survived by her children: Susan and her husband, James; John and his wife, Tobi; and Ken and his wife, Stephanie. She was the cherished grandmother of Lauren, Dylan and his wife, Ajlin, Jenna, Connor, and Cooper; and the proud great-grandmother of Thomas, Rose, and Lillian. Her greatest joy was her family, whom she nurtured with love and unwavering support.

Rosemary will be remembered for her gentle spirit, servant’s heart, and steadfast trust in God.

May perpetual light shine upon her, and may she rest in the peace of God’s eternal love.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a donation in honor of Rosemary’s life may send gifts to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.