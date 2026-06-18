Stephen J Gimbl (Steve) died peacefully on June 14, 2026, at the age of 86.

Predeceased by his mother Violet Catherine Stamm, father, Stephen J. Gimbl, wife, Therese E. Gimbl and son, Stephen M. Gimbl, he is survived by his brother, Charles Gimbl and sister, Linda Yazgi, numerous nieces and nephews, and his large extended family.

Born on Aug. 14, 1939 in Queens, N.Y., Steve dedicated his life to his family, his career, and his community. He was known for his ability to make others feel valued. Family and friends will remember his warmth, steadfast loyalty, and remarkable ability to persevere.

Steve graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Brooklyn and went directly into entry level banking at Morgan Guaranty Trust Company in New York. He steadily worked his way up the ranks to Senior Vice President at JP Morgan Chase over his 37-year career. He served the United States honorably as a lieutenant in the Army and was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus for all his adult life. He loved to bowl, contributing over the years to his competitive bowling team’s many successes. Frequent trips to Atlantic City were more about the camaraderie of traveling with dear friends than they were about gambling!

Steve suffered the heartbreaking loss of his beloved wife, Therese in 1996 and the tragic and untimely passing of his cherished son, Stephen in 2002. Though these losses left an immeasurable void, he carried their memories with him every day and honored them through the way he lived—with faith, grace, and unwavering love. He rarely missed a family gathering or holiday, arriving ready to connect, encourage, and celebrate.

Steve leaves behind a legacy of courage that will continue to inspire those he touched.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 S Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.