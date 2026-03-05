James R. Brocato, age 77, passed away on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.

James was born on March 18, 1948, in New York City to Louis and Josephine Brocato. Growing up in the Bronx in the shadow of Yankee Stadium, James developed a lifelong devotion to the New York Yankees and the New York Rangers.

A talented athlete in his youth, James attended high school at Fordham Prep, where he excelled as a standout pitcher. He continued his education at Manhattan College, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. While on assignment with Exxon in New Orleans, La., he met the love of his life, Judith Leroy. James and Judith were married in 1972 and shared 37 wonderful years of marriage until her passing in 2010.

The couple eventually moved to Sparta, N.J., to raise their son, Mark. James enjoyed a distinguished career as a chemical engineer for BASF, where he became a world traveler and gained fluency in German. A brilliant mind in his field, he was the proud holder of two U.S. patents.

Despite his professional success, James’s greatest joy was found in his family and his community. He was a fixture on local ballfields, serving as an assistant coach for the Lenapes and several All-Star teams, as well as managing the Bombers. Some of his most cherished memories were made on fishing trips with Mark to Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Canada. To James, there was no better way to spend a day than helping his son, Mark, catch a smallmouth bass.

James is survived by his son, Mark Brocato, and his three grandchildren, Siena, Dominik, and Annabel Brocato, who will remember him as a man of courage, athleticism, and deep family loyalty.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871 on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 4-6 p.m.

Funeral Mass will take place at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871 Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m.

A graveside service will immediately follow at Sparta Cemetery, 32 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.