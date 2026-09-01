Walter S. Katz, born Sept. 16, 1935, filled his life with building, exploring, and caring deeply for those around him. Raised in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, he later made his home in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Sparta, New Jersey. A U.S. Navy veteran, Walt served from 1953 to 1956 before earning a degree in electronic engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He went on to pursue a career as an engineer in the space and defense industries and held U.S. Army Patent No. 3,378,703 for the electronic time fuze. Walt was a hands-on father and a loving partner to his wife, Eileen. He built elaborate tree forts, log cabins, pottery wheels, and obstacle courses, and taught his children how to surf, shingle roofs, and catch shrimp at midnight. He was adventurous and eager to try new things, from flying on aerial straps to re-engineering his jon boat for speed and designing his own cross-country skis. In his free time, he restored his 1937 Pontiac, did leatherwork, and created art from wood, cement, and glass. Energetic and outgoing, Walt loved the outdoors, hiking in the woods of Sparta, and biking along the beach. He often hosted bonfire gatherings, playing his favorite Jimmy Buffett and Willie Nelson songs. In Florida, he volunteered as a ranger at Canaveral National Seashore and with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Walt and Eileen Louise Shapley Katz were married for more than 68 years. He will be deeply missed by his three children, Donalee, Jeffrey, and Nicole; his sons-in-law, Harry and Colin; his grandchild, July; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Walter Katz will be remembered for his curiosity, determination, and craftsmanship, and for the joy he brought to every project and every life he touched.