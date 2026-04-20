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A lovely Sparta home

Sparta /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 01:31
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home
    A lovely Sparta home

Located in a quiet, picturesque neighborhood, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home truly blends comfort and natural beauty.

A spacious living layout promotes plenty of elbow room and the benefits of natural light. The generously sized kitchen is perfect for the well-experienced as well as the beginning chef. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and other living spaces.

This home is close to everything the town of Sparta has to offer. A walking path across the street leads to the beach just steps away, excellent for the summer of 2026.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 201 Springbrook Trl., Sparta, NJ
Price: $399,000
Taxes: $ 7,904
Agent: Pamela Vreeland, Realty Executives Exceptional
Agent’s Cell: 201-317-9883