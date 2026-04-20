A lovely Sparta home

Located in a quiet, picturesque neighborhood, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom home truly blends comfort and natural beauty.

A spacious living layout promotes plenty of elbow room and the benefits of natural light. The generously sized kitchen is perfect for the well-experienced as well as the beginning chef. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining area and other living spaces.

This home is close to everything the town of Sparta has to offer. A walking path across the street leads to the beach just steps away, excellent for the summer of 2026.