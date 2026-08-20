Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home

Welcome to 55 Shawnee Trail, a spacious custom four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath with a perfectly convenient location. Walk to the Upper Lake Mohawk beach and take advantage of the closeness to Sparta shops, restaurants and boardwalk.

The kitchen and dining area feature a beautiful open concept design while the living room offers high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

The property measures almost a half acre, so outdoor enjoyment comes with a covered porch, relaxing deck and a fire pit patio.

A walk-out basement houses a workshop area, laundry, full bath and a wood stove.

A super perk is the convenient and essential in-law suite on the first floor.

This listing is a must see and a must enjoy.