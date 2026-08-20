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Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home

N.J /
| 20 Aug 2026 | 01:42
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home
    Be charmed by this Lake Mohawk home

Welcome to 55 Shawnee Trail, a spacious custom four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath with a perfectly convenient location. Walk to the Upper Lake Mohawk beach and take advantage of the closeness to Sparta shops, restaurants and boardwalk.

The kitchen and dining area feature a beautiful open concept design while the living room offers high ceilings and a cozy fireplace.

The property measures almost a half acre, so outdoor enjoyment comes with a covered porch, relaxing deck and a fire pit patio.

A walk-out basement houses a workshop area, laundry, full bath and a wood stove.

A super perk is the convenient and essential in-law suite on the first floor.

This listing is a must see and a must enjoy.

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 55 Shawnee Trl., Sparta, N.J.
Price: $649,000
Taxes: $12,529
Agent: Deirdre Good, Weichert Realtors
Agent’s Cell: 973-713-4056